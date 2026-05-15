U2 attends 2026 Street Child World Cup Finals Tournament in Mexico

U2 band members Adam Clayton, The Edge, Larry Mullen Jr. and Bono (pictured L-R) along with John Wroe and Judy Reith of Street Child United (Hector Vivas/Getty Images for U2 )

After filming their new music video in Mexico City, the members of U2 — Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton and Larry Mullen, Jr. — stuck around to attend the 2026 Street Child World Cup Finals Tournament in Texcoco, Mexico.

Mullen even handled the coin toss for the game.

The tournament is put on by Street Child United, an organization that uses the power of sports to give street-connected young people a voice. It saw 30 teams from around the globe compete.

“We’re here in Mexico City and as usual loving every minute of it,” says The Edge. “As supporters of Street Child United, we wanted to come along today to support this great cause, see some football and soak up the atmosphere. There’s no better town to host such a brilliant event.”

Earlier in the week, U2 took over a street in Mexico City, near Plaza Santo Domingo, to shoot a music video for “Street of Dreams.” The upcoming single from their yet-to-be announced studio album is expected out later this year.

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