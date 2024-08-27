Woman faces charges after climbing into zoo’s tiger enclosure

Tiger incident FILE PHOTO: Police in New Jersey have charged a woman who allegedly jumped a zoo's fence to get closer to a tiger. (Nitiphonphat - stock.adobe.com)

Police said they charged who the woman was who they said climbed into a tiger enclosure earlier this month.

Police in Bridgeton, New Jersey, said Zyair Dennis was charged with defiant trespassing for allegedly entering a fenced-off area at the Cohanzick Zoo, taunting and trying to “entice” one of the zoo’s two Bengal tigers. A second wire fence separated the woman from the large cat, the Courier Post reported.

The tiger appeared to try to bite the woman, Fox News reported.

Video from a separate zoo area shows a woman, who police said was the same person, doing the same thing at a bear exhibit, Bridgeton Police Chief Michael Gaimari told the newspaper.

Police said they received “instant responses” that helped them identify Dennis.

In addition to the trespassing charge, Dennis also allegedly violated two city ordinances for general misconduct, TMZ reported.

A sign posted at the tiger area read, “Do not climb over the fence. Climbing over any zoo fence is against city ordinance 247-C,” Fox News reported.





