‘We are at war’: Hamas kills at least 22 in attack on Israel

At least 22 people were killed in a multi-front attack on Israel by the Hamas militant group.
The Islamist ruling militant group from the Gaza Strip carried out the attack at daybreak firing thousands of rockets while fighters broke through the fortified border by air, land and sea.
The Associated Press said Israel was caught off-guard during a holiday. The Israel Foreign Ministry said today is Simchat Torah.
Residential areas across the state of Israel have been under rocket barrage since early this morning.— Israel ישראל 🇮🇱 (@Israel) October 7, 2023
Armed Hamas terrorists are patrolling the streets and trying to slaughter innocent Israeli civilians who have barricades themselves into their homes.
We are at war. pic.twitter.com/pXni3h8lSV
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, “We are at war” as he ordered a mass mobilization of Israel’s army reserves, adding, “Not an ‘operation,’ not a ‘round,’ but a war.”
Check back for more on this developing story.