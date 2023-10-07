‘We are at war’: Hamas kills at least 22 in attack on Israel

Hamas attack

Palestinian Militant Group Hamas Launches Rocket Attack On Israel TELAVIV, ISRAEL - OCTOBER 7: An Israeli man looks out of his apartment after a missile fired from the Gaza Strip hit a building in the center of Tel Aviv on October 7, 2023 in Tel Aviv, Israel. Israel's Defense Forces (IDF) say that Hamas "had begun a massive shooting of rockets from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory" which the Palestinian militant group has taken responsibility for. The IDF also say that militants had entered Israeli territory in "different locations". A counter attack has been launch against Gaza. (Photo by Amir Levy/Getty Images) (Amir Levy/Getty Images)

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

At least 22 people were killed in a multi-front attack on Israel by the Hamas militant group.

The Islamist ruling militant group from the Gaza Strip carried out the attack at daybreak firing thousands of rockets while fighters broke through the fortified border by air, land and sea.

The Associated Press said Israel was caught off-guard during a holiday. The Israel Foreign Ministry said today is Simchat Torah.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, “We are at war” as he ordered a mass mobilization of Israel’s army reserves, adding, “Not an ‘operation,’ not a ‘round,’ but a war.”

Check back for more on this developing story.

