USPS announces price increase for shipping

The USPS announced price increases on shipping for 2026. The price of stamps will not increase.
Price increase: The USPS announced price increases on shipping for 2026.
By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

It will cost more to ship packages through the U.S. Postal Service next year.

The USPS filed a notice to raise its rates with the Postal Regulatory Commission (PRC), which oversees the Postal Service. The price increases will begin on Jan. 18, 2026.

The agency’s board of governors approved increases for Priority Mail (6.6%), Priority Mail Express (5.1%), Ground Advantage (7.8%) and Parcel Select (6%).

Stamp prices rose from 73 cents to 78 cents in July.

There are no increases planned for regular mailing services, and the price for first class stamps will remain the same, the USPS said.

“These proposed changes will support creation of a revitalized organization capable of achieving its public service mission,” the USPS said in a news release on Nov. 14. “Providing a nationwide, integrated network for the delivery of mail and packages at least six days a week — in a cost-effective and financially sustainable manner over the long term."

The PRC will review the changes before they are scheduled to take effect, the USPS said.

The price increase announcement comes on the same day the USPS released its financial reports for the 2025 fiscal year. The USPS’ controllable loss -- net loss adjusted for costs outside of management’s control -- increased from $1.8 billion in 2024 to $2.8 billion in 2025, a $900 million spike.

