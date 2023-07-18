U.S. national crosses into North Korea ‘without authorization’ during border tour

US National held in North Korea PANMUNJOM, SOUTH KOREA - MARCH 03: South Korean soldiers stand guard in the truce village of Panmunjom inside the demilitarized zone (DMZ) separating South and North Korea on March 03, 2023 in Panmunjom, South Korea. A U.S. national has been detained by North Korea after crossing the border from South Korea, the United Nations said Tuesday. (Photo by Jeon Heon-Kyun - Pool/Getty Images/Getty Images)

A U.S. national crossed into North Korea and is believed to be in that country’s custody, according to the United Nations Command.

>> Read more trending news

“A U.S. National on a JSA orientation tour crossed, without authorization, the Military Demarcation Line into the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK). We believe he is currently in DPRK custody and are working with our KPA counterparts to resolve this incident.”

A U.S. National on a JSA orientation tour crossed, without authorization, the Military Demarcation Line into the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK). We believe he is currently in DPRK custody and are working with our KPA counterparts to resolve this incident. pic.twitter.com/a6amvnJTuY — United Nations Command 유엔군사령부/유엔사 (@UN_Command) July 18, 2023

The UN Command operates the demilitarized zone between North and South Korea, said Tuesday.

“A U.S. National on a JSA orientation tour crossed, without authorization, the Military Demarcation Line into the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK),” the U.N. Command said in a tweet posted in both English and Korean.

“We believe he is currently in DPRK custody and are working with our KPA counterparts to resolve this incident,” the tweet said.

The UN Command has given no further details on the person’s identity or why he crossed the border. It is believed the man was on a tour of the area when he crossed the border, according to CNN.

The Joint Security Area (JSA) is a half-mile area within the demilitarized zone (DMZ) between North and South Korea at Panmunjom. The DMZ was created at the close of the Korean War. The armistice agreement was signed at Panmunjom in 1953.

The JSA is 30 miles north of Seoul, the capital of South Korea.

North Korean officials have detained a U.S. national who crossed into the country through the demarcation zone without authority, a United Nations body responsible for ensuring security on the border reported Tuesday. https://t.co/SZcrATU2Fc — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) July 18, 2023

According to the AP, the US earlier on Tuesday sent a nuclear-armed submarine to South Korea for the first time in decades as deterrence against North Korea’s recent launch of missiles aimed toward the south.

North Korea fired a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) last week, Japanese and South Korean officials reported. The long-range missile flew for more than an hour before landing short of Japanese waters.

According to NBC, tours of the JSA have been ongoing since the 1960s and are organized by private companies, while the U.N. has held its own tours for its staff.

Check back for more on this developing story.

©2023 Cox Media Group