Tropical Storm Bret, second of the 2023 hurricane season, forms in the Atlantic

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Tropical Storm Bret formed in the Atlantic on Monday, east of the Windward Islands, according to the National Hurricane Center.

According to the NHC, the storm could become a hurricane by the end of the week.

Update: 11 a.m. EDT June 20: The National Hurricane Center has updated its forecast saying that shear in the area Bret is moving toward will likely keep the system at tropical storm strength.

“Bret’s forecast intensity in the NHC prediction has been decreased, still allowing for the possibility of some strengthening, but keeping the system below hurricane strength.

Original story:

Bret, the second named storm of the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season, formed nearly 1,300 miles east of the southern Windward Islands. It is moving west at 18 miles per hour.

According to the NHC, Bret is expected to reach hurricane strength as it reaches the Lesser Antilles on Thursday and Friday.

The NHC forecast said that those living in the Lesser Antilles, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands should closely monitor updates and have a hurricane plan in place. However, it was “too early to specify the location and magnitude of where these hazards could occur.”

So far, no coastal watches or warnings have been issued.


