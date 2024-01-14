Taylor Swift attends frigid Chiefs’ playoff game wearing No. 87 Travis Kelce jacket

Cool victory: Taylor Swift high-fives a Chiefs fan as Kansas City, the defending Super Bowl champions, advanced in the AFC playoffs with a 26-7 victory against the Miami Dolphins at frigid Arrowhead Stadium. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sure it was cold -- really, really cold -- when the Kansas City Chiefs hosted the Miami Dolphins in an AFC playoff game on Saturday night. But Swifties still had a warm feeling.

Pop superstar Taylor Swift was at Arrowhead Stadium, all bundled up, as she made her NFL playoff attendance debut, The Kansas City Star reported. The 12-time Grammy Award winner was rocking a No. 87 Travis Kelce jacket and sat in the private box occupied by the tight end’s family, according to the newspaper.

Swift and the crowd in attendance at Arrowhead Stadium were subjected to temperatures that were tied for the fourth coldest in NFL history, according to KMBC-TV. The temperature at kickoff was minus-4 degrees, the television station reported. Wind gusts up to 27 mph put the wind chill factor at minus-27 degrees, The Associated Press reported.

Swift was wearing a white beanie and a Chiefs red-and-gold Nike jacket with Kelce’s number on the front and sleeves, USA Today reported. She was wearing a sleek black garment underneath, according to the newspaper.

Swift’s jacket was designed by Kristin Juszczyk, a fashion designer and the wife of San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk, KNTV reported.

The National Weather Service called Saturday’s temperatures in Kansas City “dangerously cold,” according to the AP. Saturday’s temperature was the coldest in the history of Arrowhead Stadium history, the news organization reported. The previous mark was 1 degree, set in a 1983 game against Denver and matched in 2016 against Tennessee.

Unlike the Buffalo-Pittsburgh game earlier Saturday, which was postponed until Monday because of blizzard conditions in western New York, the game in Kansas City was played.

According to ESPN’s Marcel Louis-Jacques, an NFL official said the game in Kansas City went on as scheduled because there were no public safety travel concerns about reaching the stadium for fans, the clubs, stadium personnel or public authorities.

The coldest game in NFL history remains the “Ice Bowl” on Dec. 31, 1967, when the host Green Bay Packers outlasted the Dallas Cowboys at Lambeau Field. Temperatures at kickoff was minus-13 degrees and the wind chill was minus-48.

The NFL game with the coldest wind chill factor was the Jan. 10, 1982, playoff contest between the host Cincinnati Bengals and the San Diego Chargers. The temperature at kickoff was minus-9 degrees at Riverfront Stadium, but the wind chill factor was minus-59, according to NFL.com.

Certainly, Swift was warmer in the private box at Arrowhead, but she kept her coat on, the Star reported. Visibility might have been an issue, since the windows were frozen.

More than likely, Swift was able to shake it off, as the Chiefs advanced with a 26-7 victory.

