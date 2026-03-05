Suspect in custody after three women found dead in Utah, police say

Three women were found dead in southeastern Utah, and police said that a multistate search has ended with the arrest of a suspect.

A suspect was taken into custody in Colorado, the Utah Public Safety Department said, according to The New York Times.

Update 12:17 p.m. ET, March 5: Police said there is no indication of a connection with the man and the three women, The Associated Press reported.

The suspect was identified by the Utah Department of Public Safety as Ivan Miller, 22, of Blakesburg, Iowa, CNN reported.

Additional information has been released about the women and how they were found.

Police said that the husbands of two of the women who had been hiking found them and then called police on Wednesday afternoon.

Police also corrected the age of one of the women found. Initially, they said she was in her 60s, but Utah Highway Patrol spokesperson Lt. Cameron Roden said that she was in her 40s, according to CNN. The other two were in their 30s and 80s.

The woman in her 80s who was found in a home had no apparent connection to the other two women, CNN reported.

Original report: Police said the man, whose identity has not been released, was using one of the victim’s vehicles, which was tracked from southern Utah to northern Arizona to finally Colorado, where it was abandoned in Pagosa Springs.

There is no other suspect and no threat to the public, officials said.

Two women were found dead on a hiking trail on Wednesday afternoon, and the third was found in a home, the Utah Department of Public Safety said in a news release, according to The Associated Press.

The women were not identified, but one was in her 30s, one was in her 60s and one was in her 80s, the AP reported.

Check back for more on this developing story.

