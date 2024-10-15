Super Bowl 2028: Atlanta picked to host big game

Super Bowl 2028 FILE PHOTO: Mercedes-Benz Stadium will be the home of the 2028 Super Bowl. (dima - stock.adobe.com)

ATLANTA — Atlanta will once again be the center of the sports world when it hosts the 2028 Super Bowl.

WSB reported that NFL owners were meeting in Atlanta to talk about selecting the city and to confirm it will be the site of the game.

“Renowned for its hospitality and rich sports and entertainment culture, Atlanta is a world-class event destination and a natural fit for Super Bowl 62,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. “Arthur Blank has been a transformative figure in the Atlanta community, playing a crucial role in leading the bid to bring the Super Bowl back to the city. I have been fortunate to witness firsthand how Arthur continues to drive community engagement and economic development in the Atlanta community through his unwavering commitment to sports and philanthropy. We look forward to working with him, the Atlanta Falcons, Atlanta Sports Council and all of our partners on the ground to create an unforgettable experience for fans around the world in 2028.”

Blank called the selection “a tremendous honor for the city of Atlanta.”

This is the fourth time Atlanta will host the game, the Atlanta Falcons said in a news release. The last time was in 2019 when Tom Brady led the New England Patriots to victory against the Los Angeles Rams.

In addition to Super Bowl LXII, Atlanta will be home to the 2025 College Football Championship, 2025 MLB All-Star Game, 2026 World Cup and 2031 Final Four, according to WSB.

The game may be a few years away, and the teams are only a couple of weeks into the 2024-2025 season, but the Atlanta Falcons, in the announcement, said that refundable deposits can already be placed for 2028 ticket packages.

In addition to the Super Bowl, Atlanta will also host NFL Honors, Super Bowl Experience, Super Bowl Opening Night and a community program, all of which will be held across the Atlanta area.

“These events will offer countless opportunities for both residents and visitors to enjoy memorable, family-friendly experiences ahead of the Big Game,” the Falcons said.

The Super Bowl will be held in the following cities over the next few years, according to The Associated Press:

2025 - Caesers Superdome, New Orleans

2026 - Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, California

2027 - SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California

2028 - Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta









