Sundance moves from Park City, Utah, to Boulder, Colorado

Sundance Film Festival on January 18, 2024 in Park City, Utah.

After making its home in Park City, Utah, the Sundance Film Festival is moving out of state to Boulder, Colorado.

Boulder beat the combined location of Salt Lake City and Park City, Utah, as well as Cincinnati, Ohio, as the Robert Redford-founded festival searched for a new home.

Sundance outgrew its home in Park City after it returned post-COVID. Along with a change of executive leadership, the film festival was looking for a new location.

“Words cannot express the sincere gratitude I have for Park City, the state of Utah, and all those in the Utah community that have helped to build the organization,” Redford said. “What we’ve created is remarkably special and defining. As change is inevitable, we must always evolve and grow, which has been at the core of our survival.”

Last April, cities across the country were submitting bids to be the new location of Sundance.

“Part of the decision-making process was around opportunity for growth,” Acting Sundance Institute CEO Amanda Kelso said. “That is also an important factor for us. Knowing that we can be in a town that has 100,000 people means that it has more venues, more spaces, and more opportunities in how we can be expansive of the festival moving forward.”

Boulder will receive $34 million in local tax credits over a decade.

The Sundance Institute was started in 1981 by Redford. It took over the Sundance Film Festival in 1984.

Redford attended the University of Colorado in Boulder.

The Sundance Film Festival will be held in Boulder in 2027.

