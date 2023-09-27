Solar eclipse to be visible in parts of US next month

Eclipse FILE PHOTO: Students at the Jennings School District view the solar eclipse with glasses donated by Mastercard on August 21, 2017 in St Louis, Missouri. A solar eclipse will happen in October, with the best viewing areas stretching from Oregon to Texas. (Jeff Curry)

Skywatchers will be able to catch a glimpse of the annual solar eclipse next month.

The southwest portion of the U.S. will have a front-row seat to see the annular solar eclipse on Oct. 14. It will be visible in Oregon, Nevada, Utah, New Mexico, Texas, California, Idaho and Arizona, NASA said. It will start in Oregon at 9:13 a.m. PDT and end in Texas at 12:03 p.m. CDT.

The further away from the main path of the eclipse, with 90% of the Sun being blocked, it will be more difficult to see.

Washington state will have between 80% and 70% Sun blockage while Florida and Georgia will have between 60% and 50%. North Carolina, Ohio and Pennsylvania will have between 50% and 20% with Massachusettes seeing between 20% and 10%.

Annular solar eclipse (NASA)

It will also be visible in Central and South America.

If you have plans on watching the eclipse, keep in mind, that it is not safe to look directly at the Sun without specialized eye protection. Sunglasses are not enough. If you don’t have access to the protective equipment, NASA said you can use a pinhole projector to watch the eclipse indirectly.

For more on how to see the eclipse safely, visit NASA’s annular eclipse website.