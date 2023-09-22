Sen. Bob Menendez, wife charged with bribery

Charges filed FILE PHOTO: Sen. Robert Menendez (D-NJ) speaks during the Summit of Democracy 2023 on March 30, 2023 in Washington, DC. He and his wife have been charged with bribery. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images) (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Sen. Bob Mendez, D-New Jersey, and his wife, Nadine, have been indicted on federal bribery charges, prosecutors announced on Friday.

Authorities said the charges are connected with the couple’s “corrupt relationship with three New Jersey businessmen.”

Officials are expected to release more information about the allegations at a news conference scheduled for Friday morning.

Check back for more on this developing story.

