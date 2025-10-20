Secret Service discovers hunting stand near Air Force One landing zone

FILE PHOTO: US President Donald Trump boards Air Force One prior to departure from Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Florida, October 19, 2025, after spending the weekend at Mar-a-Lago. On Oct. 17, a hunting stand that had apparently been near the airport for months was discovered in a tree. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

FBI Director Kash Patel said the Secret Service discovered a “suspicious” hunting stand at the Palm Beach International Airport that was within sight of the Air Force One landing zone.

No one was in the hunting stand when it was found on Oct. 17, but it was found across from the airport and, from the apparent condition of the stand had been there for quite some time, CNN reported.

Fox News said it appeared to have been installed “months ago.”

BREAKING: The U.S. Secret Service uncovered a suspicious hunting stand with a direct line of sight to where President Trump exits Air Force One at the Palm Beach International Airport, officials tell FOX News Digital. pic.twitter.com/xFi42bpVcv — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 19, 2025

It is normal for hunters who use stands to leave them up to use again.

The device was not linked to any specific person, Patel told Fox News.

CNN noted that nothing indicated that the hunting stand was built to target President Donald Trump, but the Secret Service did confirm that it found “items of interest” near Palm Beach International Airport during advance security sweeps before the president’s arrival.

“During advance security preparations prior to the Palm Beach arrival, which included the use of technology and comprehensive physical sweeps, our teams identified items of interest near Palm Beach International Airport,” Secret Service chief of communications Anthony Guglielmi said in a statement.

“There was no impact to any movements and no individuals were present or involved at the location. While we are not able to provide details about the specific items or their intent, this incident underscores the importance of our layered security measures. The FBI is leading the investigation and we would refer any additional comment to them," he said.

“This hunting stand was appropriately dismantled, it’s being flown to our lab. I believe it’s there right now, and all of the forensic tools we have – from digital tools to biometric tools – they’re all going to be applied to try to find out who put this up there and why,” Deputy FBI Director Dan Bongino told Fox News on Monday, according to CNN.

The FBI is investigating, The Palm Beach Post reported.

