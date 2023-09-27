McDonald’s adds Mambo, Sweet & Spicy Jam sauces to menu

New sauces FILE PHOTO: McDonald's is rolling out two new sauces for a limited time. (M. Suhail/Getty Images)

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Skip the ketchup, and hide the honey mustard, McDonald’s is introducing two new dipping sauces to add a little kick.

>> Read more trending news

The Golden Arches will be rolling out Mambo and Sweet & Spicy Jame dipping sauces nationwide starting on Oct. 9, the “Today” show reported.

The jam is described as a “jammy red pepper sauce with a tongue-numbing Szechuan peppercorn kick and extra heat from cayenne pepper,” adding that it is “breakfast-inspired,” CNN reported.

People magazine likened it to a Thai sweet chili sauce, saying that it pares well with a bacon, egg and cheese biscuit.

The Mambo sauce is tomato-based and is also sweet and spicy with a vinegary taste. Mambo sauce is popular in the Washington, D.C. area, according to CNN. It also contains cayenne and chili peppers and was developed with help from D.C.-area chef Jerome Grant, “Today” reported.

People magazine said the Mambo sauce is a mix of acid and sweet, but has a “slowly-building heat.” “Today” called it “a more mature, vinegary, sweet and flavorful version of a barbecue sauce.”

The sauces will be available at participating locations for a limited time.

Latest consumer headlines:
On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    97.1 The River and Reformation Brewery: A Cold One

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!