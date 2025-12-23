Russell Brand faces additional rape, sex assault charges

FILE PHOTO: Russell Brand leaves Southwark Crown Court after pleading not guilty on May 30, 2025, in London, England. The charges relate to accusations of rape, indecent assault and sexual assault between 1999 and 2005. Police have authorized additional charges be filed. (Photo by Jack Taylor/Getty Images)

Comedian Russell Brand is facing more charges, according to police in the UK

The Crown Prosecution Service authorized an additional count of rape and an additional sexual assault charge stemming from two other women claiming that he assaulted them, Reuters reported.

The allegations stem from alleged incidents that happened in 2009, The New York Times reported.

Four other women accused the actor of assaulting them.

He had faced two counts of rape, one count of indecent assault and two counts of sexual assault from the allegations that went as far back as two decades.

Brand will appear in court next month on the latest allegations, while he was scheduled to go on trial on the previous counts in June. He had pleaded not guilty to those charges, Reuters reported.

Brand started his career as a comedian and TV and radio host before appearing in several films, including “Get Him to the Greek” and “Rock of Ages.”

He was married to singer Katy Perry for a brief time, the Times reported.

Brand has a new audience on YouTube where he told his 6.7 million subscribers that he had once been a “sex addict and an imbecile” but that he “never engaged in nonconsensual activity,” the Times reported.

