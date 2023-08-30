Rudy Giuliani found liable in Georgia election workers’ defamation case

Ruling FILE PHOTO: Former New York City Mayor and former personal lawyer for President Donald Trump Rudy Giuliani (R) arrives at the U.S. District Court on May 19, 2023 in Washington, DC. Giuliani is being sued by election workers Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss of Fulton County, Georgia, for defamation. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

A federal judge has ruled that former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani defamed election workers in Georgia, ordering him to pay tens of thousands of dollars in lawyers fees.

The case stemmed from Giuliani’s testimony in front of the Georgia Senate in which he said that election workers had counted “suitcases” of illegal ballots in the middle of the night at the counting location at State Farm Arena. He showed a video that he called the “smoking gun” that he said proved his claims that the results of the 2020 presidential election were fraudulent, WSB reported.

“The video makes it clear,” Giuliani told WSB the day after his testimony. “They took ballots from under a table and counted them in the middle of the night. This is what they were doing all throughout the country. Luckily, there is now a tape of it.”

