Rematch set: Floyd Mayweather Jr., Manny Pacquiao to meet in September

Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Manny Pacquiao traded punches during their 2015 bout. The boxers are scheduled to meet for a rematch in September.

The “Fight of the Century” is about to have a sequel.

Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Manny Pacquiao have agreed to meet in a pro boxing match on Sept. 19 in Las Vegas, ESPN reported.

The rematch of the highly promoted 2015 bout between the two fighters will be held at the Sphere and will be streamed live by Netflix, according to Sports Illustrated.

FLOYD MAYWEATHER vs. MANNY PACQUIAO



Two of the greatest icons in boxing history will meet again in the first-ever professional boxing match at Sphere in Las Vegas.



Saturday September 19

LIVE globally only on Netflix#MayPac2 pic.twitter.com/3i5FtXBzgX — Netflix (@netflix) February 23, 2026

Mayweather, who turned 49 on Feb. 24, won the first meeting between the two fighters in a unanimous decision on May 2, 2015, ESPN reported. While it did not live up to the hype, the bout still set several boxing records that remain intact.

The fight set records for pay-per-view viewership in the United States with 4.6 million PPV buys and more than $410 million in revenue. At the gate, the fight set a record with $72.2 million in ticket sales, ESPN reported.

It was unclear what weight class the two fighters would compete in.

Mayweather (50-0) retired from boxing in 2017 after knocking out MMA star Conor McGregor, Sports Illustrated reported. However, he said that he planned to come out of retirement after meeting former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson in an exhibition later this spring, according to the magazine.

Mayweather has fought in several exhibition matches, including bouts against Logan Paul and John Gotti III, Variety reported.

Pacquiao, 47, has remained active since his loss to Mayweather. He owns a 62–8–3 record, winning 39 bouts by knockout, and added that he wanted to put a blemish on Mayweather’s unbeaten mark.

“Floyd and I gave the world what remains the biggest fight in boxing history,” Pacquiao said in a statement, according to Variety. “The fans have waited long enough— they deserve this rematch, and it will be even bigger now that it will be streamed live globally on Netflix.

“I want Floyd to live with the one loss on his professional record and always remember who gave it to him.”

“I already fought and beat Manny once,” Mayweather said in a statement. “This time will be the same result.”

The boxing rematch is the latest venture by Netflix into live sports. The streaming service aired NFL games on Christmas Day in 2024 and 2025 and also showed the Paul-Tyson fight in November 2024, Sports Illustrated reported.

The fight attracted 108 million viewers to become the most-streamed sporting event in history, according to ESPN.

