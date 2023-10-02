Recall alert: Seasonings recalled over rodent feces found in oregano samples

Regal Foods, Inc. of Leola, Pennsylvania, is recalling various seasonings because rodent feces were found in samples of oregano, according to the Food and Drug Administration.
Regal Foods Inc., located in Leola, issued the recall in July, and it was determined to be a Class II Recall by the FDA this week.
The recalled products were distributed in Georgia, Maryland, Pennsylvania and Kentucky.
The recalled products include:
REGAL ITALIAN SEASONING 3.25#, 3.25 lb Plastic Bag
Product Quantity: 674 lbs
Code Information: Code 10201310
REGAL OREGANO LEAVES 20 lbs. , 4 Oz, 1.5 lbs., various containers
Product Quantity: 9460 lbs
Code Information: Code: ORE22183, 8370, 8400 OM/23-550
REGAL TACO SEASONING 10oz , 25#, 5# various containers
Product Quantity: 1559 lbs
Code Information: Code: REGAL TACO SEASONING 10oz ORE22183 REGAL TACO SEASONING 25# 8400 REGAL TACO SEASONING 5# ORE22183 REGAL TACO SEASONING 5# 8400
REGAL HERBS & GARLIC 25# 5# 2# various containers
Product Quantity: 660 lbs
Code Information: Code: 8400
REGAL FAJITA SEASONING 8# various containers
Product Quantity: 118 lbs
Code Information: Code: ORE22183
REGAL HERBS DE PROVENCE 2# various containers
Product Quantity: 36 lbs.
Code Information: Code: 8400
REGAL PASTA HERB 4oz, various containers.
Product Quantity: 12 lbs
Code Information: Code: ORE22183
REGAL BLACKENING SEASON 5#, various containers
Product Quantity: 56 lbs
Code Information: Code: ORE22183
Anyone who purchased the recalled products should immediately dispose of it and not consume it, the FDA said.
