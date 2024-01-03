Recall alert: Nearly 7,000 pounds of ground beef recalled over E. Coli concerns

Ground beef recalled FILE PHOTO: Nearly 7,000 pounds of ground beef products are being recalled due to E. Coli concerns, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Wednesday. (LauriPatterson/Getty Images)

Nearly 7,000 pounds of ground beef products are being recalled due to E. Coli concerns, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Wednesday.

>> Read more trending news

The raw ground beef produced by Valley Meats, LLC on Dec. 22, 2023, may be contaminated the agency said.

The packing of affected products has the establishment number “EST. 5712″ on the USDA marks of inspection. It was shipped to distributors in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, and Michigan to be dispensed to restaurants and similar institutions in the areas.

There are currently no cases of illness associated with the meat, but the agency stressed that the products are still likely sitting in refrigerators and freezers. Consumers are urged to return the meat to the place where it was purchased or dispose of it.

The products included in the recall are:

12-lb. box package containing “ANGUS GROUND BEEF PATTIES” with product code 1208PL, Run No. 3356GRDB, date code 231222, Use By 01/15/2024, and time stamps between 7:36:38AM to 08:00:48AM.

16-lb. box packages containing “ANGUS GROUND BEEF PATTIES” with the product code 1253PL, Run No. 3356GRDB, date code 231222, Use By 01/15/2024, and time stamps between 7:25:50 AM to 08:00:36AM.

28-lb. box package containing “Ground Beef Patties” with product code 72287, Run No. 3356GRDB, date code 231222, Use By 01/15/2024, and time stamps between 12:44:00PM to 12:54:32PM.

28-lb. box packaging containing “Ground Beef Patties” with product code 72287, Run No. 3356GRDB, date code 231222, Use By 01/15/2024, and time stamp 1:02:55PM.

24-lb. box packaging containing “Ground Beef Patties” with product code 72284, Run No. 3356GRDB, date code 231222, Use By 01/15/2024, and time stamps between 1:10:09PM to 1:10:17PM.

13.5-lb. box packaging containing “GROUND BEEF PATTIES” with product code 1103, Run No. 3356GRDB, date code 231222, Use By 01/15/2024, and time stamps between 1:41:55:55PM to 1:57:53PM.

20-lb. box packaging containing “GROUND BEEF” with product code 8515, Run No. 3356GRDB, date code 231222, and time stamps between 1:16:24PM to 1:31:15PM.

40-lb. box packaging containing “GROUND BEEF” with product code 8020VP, Run No. 3356GRDB, date code 231222, and time stamps between 1:34:54PM to 2:00:49PM.

©2023 Cox Media Group