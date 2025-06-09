Recall alert: Meat snacks recalled due to undeclared allergens

Meat products made by Springville Meat & Cold Storage Co. Inc. have been recalled.

More than 15,300 pounds of ready-to-eat jerky and snack sticks are being recalled because they may have an undeclared allergen in them.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said the recall was initiated by Springville Meat & Cold Storage and concerns the company’s beef jerky, beef snack sticks. The company also inspected its elk, venison and buffalo jerky after it was found that the items could be misbranded and contain undeclared allergens - specifically anchovies. Fish is a known allergen but it is not on the label.

The Worcestershire sauce used in the production of the jerky and meat sticks contains anchovies. It is a new Worcestershire sauce. The sauce used in previous products did not contain the fish, the FSIS said.

The beef jerky and beef sticks were made from May 30, 2023, to May 30, 2025, and have an establishment number EST. 20528 inside the USDA mark of inspection. The list of lot numbers can be found here.

they were sold under various brands such as Uncommon Ground, Papa Rays World Famous Jerky, Spear F Cattle Co., Dry Lakes Ranch Beef, Smokehouse Jerky Co., Twisselman Outfitters, Wild Green Water Ranch, Jerky Roundup, Mr. Bills, Prospector John’s, The Nut Garden, Killer jerky, John & Doug’s, Knotts & Co., Miguel’s Fresh, Big D’s, Bear’s jerky Bubba’s Snack Sticks, Soldier Summit, Theurer’s Quality Meats, TX Jerky Man, Triple R Farms, Willow’s HuckLand, World Class Exotic Jerky, World’s Best Jerky, Steve’s, Rocky J’s Road Treats, JD’s Killer jerky, Papa Joe’s, Jody’s jerky, IFA Agronomy, Bear Valley, Really Really Good jerky, Idaho City Grocery, Last Stop Gourmet, Last Stop Travel Center and Jeff’s Famous.

Click here to see all of the labels and scroll down to product images.

They were distributed nationwide.

If you have the recalled beef sticks or jerky, you should either throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.

For more information, email Springville Meat & Cold Storage Co., Inc.

