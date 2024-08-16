Recall alert: Mamibaby, Cosy Nation baby loungers recalled

Recall alert The CPSC announced a recall of baby loungers that it says pose a suffocation hazard. (cpsc.gov)

The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall of two baby loungers sold via Amazon.

In all, 32,270 loungers were recalled because they posed a suffocation hazard.

“The recalled baby loungers violate the federal safety regulations for Infant Sleep Products because the sides are too low to contain the infant; the sleeping pad is too thick, posing a suffocation hazard; an infant could fall out of an enclosed opening at the foot of the lounger or become entrapped; and the loungers do not have a stand, posing a fall hazard if used on elevated surfaces. These violations create an unsafe sleeping environment for infants,” the CPSC said.

The loungers were called a “baby lounger” and “co-sleeper” and sold under the Mamibaby or Cosy Nation brands on Amazon.com from June 2023 through June 2024 for between $40 and $50.

They came in the following printed fabrics and colors: Animal, Baby Crown, Classics Dinosaur, Crocodile, Deer, Dinosaur2, Elephant, Elk, Feather, Flower, Forest, Giraffe, Green Leaf, Gray-set, Gray Arrow, Leaves, Lion, Love, Sheep Monkey, Star, Triangle and White Leaf.

Parents and caregivers are being told to stop using them and contact the Meixia Shop via email for information on how to dispose of the loungers and to get a full refund.

