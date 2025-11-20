Recall alert: Kia America recalls 250K vehicles due to fuel tank leak

Kia America is recalling more than 250,000 of its K5 models from 2021 to 2024.
Kia recall: Kia America is recalling more than 250,000 of its K5 models. (Josh Lefkowitz/Getty Images)
By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Kia America is recalling more than 250,000 vehicles in the United States because of a fuel tank issue, according to documents released by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on Thursday.

The agency said that the 250,547 Kia K5 vehicles recalled include 2021-2024 models.

According to the NHTSA’s notice, “a damaged check valve can allow air to enter the fuel tank, causing it to expand and contact hot exhaust components, melting the tank.”

That would increase the risk of fire in the vehicle, the notice stated.

Owners of the vehicles subject to recall will be notified in January 2026, the NHTSA said.

Kia dealers will conduct inspections and will replace the valves, the agency said. They will also replace any damaged fuel tanks; both services are free of charge.

According to the NHTSA, drivers may notice a popping sound from the fuel tank area. Their dashboard check engine lights could also light up, and/or the vehicles may run rough, the agency added.

The cause of the problem is under investigation.

