Recall alert: Hammock chairs sold at Tractor Supply recalled

Hammock swing chairs that were sold at Tractor Supply Company have been recalled, the Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced.

The CPSC said that a plastic buckle on the back of the chair that supports it can break when someone is sitting in the chair, causing the person to fall.

About 7,500 Red Shed Hammock Swing Chairs have been recalled due to the issue.

They have a blue and silver mesh fabric seat and come with black nylon straps that attach to the arms of a black metal frame.

They chairs were sold with a removable hang tag that had an image of the chair and the “Red Shed Home & Gifts” logo. They were sold from April 2023 to June 2023 for about $70.

Consumers are being told not to use the chairs and to return them to Tractor Supply for a full refund, the CPSC reported.

For more information, you can call the company at 877-718-6750 from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. CT, Monday through Saturday or 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Sunday. You can also visit the company’s website.

