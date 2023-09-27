Recall alert: Butternut squash sold at Costco being recalled over E. coli concerns

Organic squash recalled Costco is recalling organic butternut squash that was sold several of its stores, according to the Food & Drug Administration.

Costco is recalling organic butternut squash that was sold in several of its stores, according to the Food & Drug Administration.

Safeway Fresh Foods of Vineland, New Jersey, is issuing the recall of 32-oz. Diced Organic Butternut Squash because it could be contaminated with Escherichia coli O45.

The 32-oz. diced butternut squash was distributed only to Costco in Washington DC, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. The potential for contamination was discovered after routine testing by the company detected the presence of E. coli O45.

Consumers who purchased Costco item 20522, UPC 040232244124, 32-oz. diced Organic Butternut Squash between Sept. 7, 2023, and Sept. 15, 2023, with a use-by date of Sept. 19 are urged to return it to their local Costco. If you have any product with this date code remaining, the FDA is asking that you do not consume it.

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with the squash, according to the FDA.

Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-856-692-7200 Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET.

