Recall alert: Aerosol bed bug & flea killer cans recalled; can rupture, ‘expel shrapnel’

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced the recall of about 14,500 cans of bug killer. The pressurized cans can rupture and send what the organization called “shrapnel,” posing a risk of injury.

The contents can also leak and irritate the eyes and skin.

Maggie’s Farm 14 oz. Bed Bug & Flea Killer cans are green with a red target and bar with the company logo printed on it, the CPSC said. They have UPC 811249020540 and lot number 0101325. The UPC can be found on the back of the can near the barcode and the lot number can be found on the bottom of the can.

They sold for between $6 and $12 at Meijer, Big Y, Stop & Shop, Woodman’s and Department of Defense commissaries nationwide. They were also sold online at maggiesfarmproducts.com, Walmart.com and Amazon.com.

If you have the recalled products, the CPSC said you should stop using them, take a photo of the can and lot code, wrap the can in a plastic bag or several layers of paper and throw it away. Then you can submit the photo with your contact information and written confirmation that you will dispose of it via email to Maggie’s Farm Products for a full refund.

