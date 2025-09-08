Recall alert: 91K Jeeps recalled; software issue may cause loss of drive power

Jeep close-up and trademark logo.
Recall alert FILE PHOTO: Chrysler recalled 97,787 Jeeps because of a software issue. (wolterke - stock.adobe.com)
By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

A software issue occurring in some Jeep Grand Cherokee SUVs is resulting in a recall of more than 91,700 vehicles.

Read more trending news

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said that the recall affects some 2022 to 2026 Grand Cherokee Plug-In Hybrid Electric (PHEV) SUVs.

Drive power may be lost because of the error within the hybrid control processor.

Jeep’s parent company, Chrysler, does not yet have a fix for the issue, the NHTSA said.

Owners of the recalled SUVs will get a letter alerting them of the problem after Oct. 23, but can contact Chrysler at 800-853-1403. The company’s internal recall number is 73C.

The Vehicle Identification Numbers, or VINs, can be searched on the NHTSA website starting on Sept. 11.

Latest recalls:

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    We've got a new beer collaboration!

    Get your River Gear here!

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!