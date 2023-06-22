Recall alert: 7.5M Baby Shark toys recalled due to impalement, laceration, puncture injury hazards

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced the recall of 7.5 million Baby Shark toys.

The CPSC said the toys made by Zuru have a hard plastic fin that could impale, cut or puncture a child. It can happen when a child slips and falls, or sits, on the fin in a wading pool or bathtub.

The refund affects 6.5 million Robo Alive Junior Baby Shark bath toys and another 1 million Mini Baby Shark bath toys.

The full-sized toys with the hard plastic top fin sing and swim when they’re put into water. They are about 7 inches from nose to tail and were sold in yellow, pink or blue, either in three packs or individually.

They have a raised letter area on the bottom of the toy that has model number #25282 and a date code ranging from DG20190501 through DG20220619.

The mini toys also swim when they’re put in water but do sing. They are about 4 inches long from nose to tail and were also sold in pink, yellow or blue.

They have a raised letter panel on the bottom with model numbers: #7163, #7175, #7166 or #25291 and date codes ranging from DG2020615 through DG2023525.

If you have the recalled toys you’re being told to contact Zuru for a full refund — $14 for each full-size toy and $6 for each mini-toy.

Owners are told to cut the tail of the large one, and write “recalled” on the toy and the code that will be given when they register for the recall. In the case of the mini shark, owners will have to bend the tail instead of cutting it. After that is all done, you will have to provide a photo that it’s been marked and damaged. Then owners will be given their refund via a prepaid virtual Mastercard, the CPSC reported.

The photo can be uploaded on the recall website.

For more information, call Zuru at 833-820-0839 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or visit the company’s recall website.

