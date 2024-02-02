Recall alert: 71K lithium-ion battery sold for flying cameras recalled due to fire hazard The Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced the recall of about 71,000 lithium-ion batteries for Pixy Flying Cameras due to a possible fire hazard. (The Consumer Product Safety Commission/The Consumer Product Safety Commission)

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced the recall of about 71,000 lithium-ion batteries for Pixy Flying Cameras due to a possible fire hazard.

The recall involved rechargeable lithium-ion batteries that are sold with the Pixy Flying Camera, the CPSC said. The battery was sold separately from the camera but pairs with it. The Pixy is designed to take videos and photos. Both the Pixy camera and the batteries are yellow.

If you own a Pixy Flying Camera, the CPSC recommends you stop using it, remove the battery and stop charging the battery. Then, head to www.pixy.com for the recall. You will receive a refund and be instructed on how to throw out the battery. The Pixy Flying Camera and other accessories are also eligible for a refund.

Snap says they have received about four reports that the battery overheated. One minor battery fire and a minor injury was reported.

The recalled item was sold online at Pixy.com and Amazon from May 2022 through December 2023. The Pixy Flying Camera costs between $185 and $250. Extra charger and battery cost between $40 and $50. The battery if purchased separately costs between $16 and $20.

Snap said they are contacting all known purchasers directly, the CPSC said.

If you are looking for more information about the recall, you can call Snap’s recall hotline at 800-269-6990 24 hours a day, email them at support@pixy.com or visit their website.

