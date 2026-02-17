Recall alert: 6K packages of M&Ms recalled; repackaged for promotions

FILE PHOTO: M&Ms repackaged for promotions have been recalled due to undeclared allergens.

Thousands of M&Ms that had been repackaged have been recalled due to undeclared allergens.

The bite-sized candies had been repackaged for promotions for several companies in 20 states, the Food and Drug Administration said.

There were two types of repackaging. The first and smaller group involved 541 units of M&Ms Peanut, labeled “Make Your Mark,” which had item number BB471BG, lot number M1823200 and best by 4/30/2026.

The second repackaging affected 5,788 units of M&Ms candies and was packaged for the following companies and institutions:

Smith Pro

Jaxport, Jacksonville Port Authority

Climax Molybdenum, A Freeport-McMoRan Company

University of Maryland, School of Public Policy

Liberty University Environmental Health & Safety

Subaru

Trinity Cyb3r

Candy Treats

JSE, Jordan & Skala Engineers

Dropbox DocSend

PP, Prosperity Promotions

Northwest Indian College Foundation

FES Branding Solutions

Berkshire Hathaway Guard Insurance Companies

merry maids Annual 26 Conference

BW, Best Western

Morgan Stanley

tufin

Compliments of Pioneer

A.D. Morgan, Construction Manager, Design Builder, General Contractor

Adobe

xfinity

Fundermax Interiors

White Cup

Acadia Commercial

Aviagen

ORG Expo

Make Your Mark

The second group of packages had item number BB458BG and the following lot numbers and best by dates:

Lot L450ARCLV03, Best By 12/1/2025

Lot L502FLHKP01, Best By 1/1/2026

Lot L523CMHKP01, Best By 6/30/2026

Lot L537GMHKP01, Best By 9/1/2026

All of the packages had undeclared allergens, including milk, soy and peanuts, the FDA said.

They were distributed in Alabama, Arizona, California, Florida, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin.

Beacon Promotions Inc.’s parent company HPG, told PPAI, an association which deals with promotional products, “During an FDA inspection on January 21, Beacon was informed that the packaging on two of its items, “BB471BG M&M’s Peanut Taster Packet” and “BB458BG M&M’s Plain: Taster Packet,” needed a label indicating that they may contain peanuts.”

The statement to PPAI went on to say, “Beacon took immediate action and voluntarily sent a formal recall letter to the distributors who had ordered these items. The labeling on the two items included in the recall has been corrected, approved by the FDA and the product is available for purchase again.”

The recall was initiated on Jan. 26 but was classified as a Class II by the FDA on Feb. 4.

A Class II recall is "a situation in which use of or exposure to a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote."

