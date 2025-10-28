Recall alert: 24K hybrid electric Jeeps recalled over software update glitch

Chrysler has recalled some Jeep Wranglers because of an issue with an over-the-air update.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said 24,238 Jeep Wrangler 4XE Plug-In Hybrid Electric vehicles were recalled because the OTA software update issue could cause a loss of drive power. Jeep Wranglers from model years 2023 to 2025 are affected.

The fix is being developed.

Owners will get a letter in the mail after Nov. 25 alerting them to the recall, but they can call Chrysler at 800-853-1403. The company’s internal recall number is A7C, the NHTSA said.

