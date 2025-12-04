Recall alert: 17K children’s sport tumblers recalled

HydroJug recalled 17,000 children’s sports tumblers because of a choking hazard.

The rivets on the handle can come off, allowing the handle to detach, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said.

The tumblers hold 14 ounces and have serial number 235010 or no serial number on the bottom of the cup under the rubber boot.

The handle is attached to the tumbler’s lid.

They came in five patterns — cowgirl, daisy checkers, dinosaur, sport and bows — and were sold at Academy Sports, Scheels, Gordons Ace Hardware and other stores, as well as Amazon.com, Hydrojug.com, Well.ca and iHerb.com from May through June for about $25, the CPSC said.

If you have the tumbler, you should not use it and contact HydroJug for a free replacement lid.

Contact the company by email. You will have to send order details if available, photos of the bottom of the cup showing the serial number or no serial number, a photo of the lid with “Recalled” written in permanent marker and your address.

Once confirmed that the tumbler is one that is recalled, the company will ship a new lid.

There have been 656 reports of the rivets coming loose, but no injuries.

For more information, email HydroJug or click here.

