‘Reading Rainbow’ returns; Mychal Threets hosts

FILE PHOTO: Mychal Threets attends the 2025 TIME100 Creators Launch Party at Gansevoort Rooftop on July 10, 2025, in New York City. Threets is the new host of "Reading Rainbow" which premieres this weekend. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for TIME)

“Reading Rainbow” is coming back on a new platform with a new host.

The educational show, which aired on PBS from 1983 to 2006 and was hosted by LeVar Burton, is coming back starting this weekend on Kidzuko, Sony Pictures Television’s kid-focused YouTube channel, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Mychal Threets, a librarian and digital creator, was named host.

A trailer for the new “Reading Rainbow” dropped, featuring celebrity guests as Rylee Arnold, Ezra Sosa and Ebon Moss-Bacharach and narrators such as Adam Devine, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen.

On Instagram, show producers and Threets shared the trailer with the caption, "🎶 Take a look, it’s in a book 🎶After nearly 20 years… Reading Rainbow is returning to motivate, help, and encourage kids to become avid readers with new episodes, new friends, new projects, and of course… new books! Make sure to follow the rainbow 📚🌈✨"

The first episode will be available on Oct. 4 with new episodes released every Saturday through Oct. 25. In all there will be an initial four episodes and related videos, according to IP owner Buffalo Toronto Public Media and UPI.

The YouTube channel also has classic episodes hosted by Burton. The show won several Daytime Emmy Awards and a Peabody Award during its original run, the “Today” show reported. In addition to Kidzuko, the original “Reading Rainbow” is also available on PBS.org, the PBS app, PBS KIDS Video app, among other smart TV channels and devices.

