Randy Jones, 1976 NL Cy Young Award winner, dead at 75

Randy Jones, who won the 1976 National League Cy Young Award with the San Diego Padres, died on Tuesday, the team announced. He was 75.

Jones, who pitched for 10 seasons from 1973 to 1982, spent his first eight seasons with the Padres and his final two with the New York Mets.

The curly-haired left-hander rebounded from an 8-22 record in 1974 to go 20-12 in ‘75 with a league-leading 2.24 ERA, becoming the Padres’ first 20-game winner and finishing second in Cy Young balloting to Tom Seaver.

He was named The Sporting News Comeback Player of the Year.

In 1976, Jones fashioned a 22-14 mark and 2.74 ERA to win the N.L. Cy Young Award.

In those two seasons, Jones posted a 42-26 record for teams that did not come close to .500, along with a 2.50 ERA, 11 shutouts and 43 complete games. He was an All-Star both seasons, earning the save in 1975 and notching the win as the N.L. starter in ’76.

“When he was on,” Padres teammate Merv Rettenmund once said, “I’ve never seen a better pitcher.”

The Padres retired Jones’ No. 35 jersey after his career ended. He remained a part of the organization and a fan favorite for decades.

“With deep sorrow and heavy hearts, the Padres mourn the passing of our beloved left-hander, Randy Jones,” the Padres said in a statement released on Wednesday. ”Randy was a cornerstone of our franchise for over five decades, highlighted by becoming the first Padres pitcher to win the Cy Young Award. Inducted into the Padres Hall of Fame in 1999, his impact and popularity only grew in his post-playing career, becoming a tremendous ambassador for the team and a true fan favorite. Crossing paths with RJ and talking baseball or life was a joy for everyone fortunate enough to spend time with him. Randy was committed to San Diego, the Padres, and his family. He was a giant in our lives and our franchise history.

“We extend our heartfelt sympathy to his wife Marie and the entire Jones family during this difficult time. RJ will be greatly missed.”

A native of Fullerton, California, Jones attended Brea Olinda High School and Chapman College before the Padres took him in the fifth round of the 1972 draft. He was in the big leagues a year later.

Jones finished his career in San Diego with 92 wins and a 3.30 ERA. He spent his final two seasons with the Mets, appearing in 42 games.

His career record was 100-123 with a 3.42 ERA.

