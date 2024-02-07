Pro bowler arrested on warrant out of Ohio while competing in Indianapolis event

Arrested: Professional bowler Brandon Novak was arrested during a tournament in Indianapolis on Feb. 1. (PBA)

INDIANAPOLIS — A professional bowler from Ohio was arrested while competing in a tournament in Indiana last week, authorities said.

Brandon Novak, 35, of Chillicothe, was arrested by U.S. Marshal’s officers on Feb. 1 during the 2024 U.S. Open Bowling Tournament at Royal Pin Woodland, The Plain Dealer reported.

According to the newspaper, Novak, who has competed in Professional Bowlers Association events since 2009, was wanted on a warrant out of Ross County, Ohio, said Charles Sanso, deputy U.S. Marshal for the Southern District of Ohio.

Details about the warrant were sealed, The Associated Press reported.

According to Ross County Assistant Prosecutor Cindy Schumaker, the warrant was related to a secret indictment, adding that further information would not be released until Novak was returned to Ohio, the news organization reported.

Novak’s PBA biography notes that he has won $148,902.50 since joining the circuit. He is ranked No. 77 on the tour. In 2012, he was named the PBA Central Region Rookie of the Year.

While he did not complete the tournament in Indianapolis, Novak won $1,500, according to the PBA website.

The 11th Frame, a digital daily newspaper dedicated to bowling news, originally reported Novak’s arrest. At the time he was detained, Novak was in 36th place out of 108 competitors, according to tournament results.

According to CBS Sports, Novak was detained during the seventh frame of his match.

He averaged 203 in his first tournament of the season.

The event was won by Kyle Troup, of Taylorsville, North Carolina. Troup collected $100,000 for his victory.

