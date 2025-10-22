Pro Bowl Games move to Super Bowl week

FILE PHOTO: Trey McBride #85 of the Arizona Cardinals celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the AFC in the NFL Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium on February 02, 2025 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

The Pro Bowl Games are moving not only the date but also the location.

The changes were announced by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell. The Pro Bowl Games, a flag football game between the AFC and NFC, will be held on Feb. 3 in the Bay Area, The Associated Press reported.

The 2025 Pro Bowl Games event was held in Orlando.

The league is trying to bank on the increased interest in flag football before the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.

“The all-star event will continue to spotlight flag football and feature the league’s best players in an AFC versus NFC flag game, which will preview the elite athleticism and competition of the sport ahead of its LA28 Olympics debut,” the NFL said in a news release.

“The Pro Bowl Games will not only be an exciting showcase of our best talent, but also a taste of the elite athleticism and dynamic action we can expect to see on the Olympic stage,” Peter O’Reilly, NFL executive vice president of events, international and club business, said.

The game will be played at the Moscone Center and will be aired on ESPN, Disney XD and ESPN Deportes.

The NFL changed from a traditional Pro Bowl to the Pro Bowl Games in 2023 as a "week-long celebration of player skills, featuring a new format that spotlights flag football."

The Super Bowl will be on Feb. 8 in Santa Clara, California.

Goodell made the announcement at the league’s fall owners’ meeting, the AP reported.

