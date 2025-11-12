Pope Leo XIV reveals his 4 favorite movies

The pontiff named his four favorite films as he prepared to host actors and directors at the Vatican on Saturday.

These are a few of Pope Leo XIV’s favorite things -- movies.

If that sounds like a nod toward the 1965 classic, “The Sound of Music,” that is correct. The 70-year-old pontiff shared his four favorite movies in a video posted on Tuesday by Variety. One of them was the Academy Award-winning film that starred Julie Andrews in the lead role.

The others were Frank Capra’s “It’s a Wonderful Life” (1946), starring Jimmy Stewart; Robert Redford’s “Ordinary People” (1980), starring Donald Sutherland and Mary Tyler Moore; and Roberto Benigni’s “Life Is Beautiful,” originally titled “La vita è bella” (1997).

The “Sound of Music” choice prompted an Instagram comment from the movie’s account.

“So, we’re one of his *favorite things*?” it asked.

The Chicago-born pope’s discussion of film comes as he is expected to host dozens of actors and directors in a “World of Cinema” gathering at his official residence in Vatican City. The event is part of the Roman Catholic Church’s Jubilee celebration, which is held every 25 years.

The yearlong Jubilee began last December and will end in early January 2026.

Actors expected to attend include Cate Blanchett, Adam Scott, Chris Pine, Viggo Mortensen, Alison Brie and Dave Franco. Directors who are expected to visit the Vatican for the event include Judd Apatow, Spike Lee, George Miller and Gus Van Sant.

Pope Leo -- the first pontiff elected from North America -- met with actor Robert De Niro at the Vatican last week, and in June, Al Pacino visited the pontiff.

“In this Jubilee Year, Pope Leo XIV has expressed his desire to deepen dialogue with the World of Cinema, and in particular with actors and directors, exploring the possibilities that artistic creativity offers to the mission of the Church and the promotion of human values,” the Vatican said in a statement.

Leo XIV’s predecessor, Pope Francis hosted comedians Conan O’Brien, Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon, Whoopi Goldberg, Tig Notaro and Chris Rock in June 2024.

