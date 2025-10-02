No more Maxwell House? Company temporarily changes name

What’s in a name? In branding, a name is everything, but Maxwell House is changing its label after 133 years.

Maxwell House is now being called Maxwell Apartment temporarily, USA Today reported.

Kraft Heinz says it is because more people are renting instead of buying a home.

“In a time where value matters now more than ever, Americans seek value in areas of their everyday, including where they live with nearly a third opting to rent versus purchase a home,” Maxwell House, now Maxwell Apartment, said in a news release.

As part of the limited name change, the coffee company is offering a “12-month lease” to allow people to stock up on coffee. On Thursday morning, it was sold out, but the Amazon page said to check back every day at 10 a.m. CDT to see when more is released.

The name change was rolled out as part of National Coffee Day with a Maxwell Apartment bundle, which included four 27.5-ounce canisters of the same coffee as was sold under the original name, but “that’s just for renters” and was less than $40.

The “Today” show noted that the same-sized container of regular Maxwell House sold on Amazon for about $13.

