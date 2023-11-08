National mall operator announces it will close shops on Thanksgiving; reopen Black Friday

Simon Properties, which is one of the largest mall operators in the United States, has announced that it will close most of its properties on Thanksgiving Day.
According to a press release by the company, all of the stores will reopen on Black Friday.
Simon Property Group Inc. owns and manages malls, Premium Outlets and The Mills, and their properties include:
- Woodbury Outlet Mall in Woodbury, New York
- Beverly Center in Los Angeles
- AC Hotel Miami Dadeland in Miami
- King of Prussia Mall in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania
- The Forum Shops at Caesars in Las Vegas
- Lenox Square in Atlanta
- The Galleria in Houston
- Chicago Premium Outlets in Chicago
- Aventura Mall in Aventura, Florida
- West Town Mall in Knoxville, Tennessee