Multiple fatalities confirmed after flooding in central Texas

Officials said that there were "multiple fatalities" after a night of heavy rains in central Texas.
Flooding: File photo. Flooding in central Texas was caused after heavy rains. (Adobe Stock)
By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

KERRVILLE, Texas — Multiple deaths were reported in central Texas on Friday after heavy rain caused flash flooding of a river, authorities said.

Up to 10 inches of rain fell in a few hours in Kerr County, causing flash flooding of the Guadalupe River.

Originally, Kerr County Judge Rob Kelly characterized the flooding as “devastating and deadly.”

“I’ve been advised not to use any numbers. We do have some numbers,” Kelly said during a Friday news conference. “But we’re not going to use them at this time.”

Earlier, San Antonio television stations WOAI and KENS cited officials who said that six people had died because of the flooding, but Kelly would not confirm specifics.

Kerr County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Clint Morris told KSAT it is “an extremely active scene, countywide.”

“This may be a once-in-a-lifetime flood” for the county, Morris said.

He added that officials have responded to multiple calls for high-water rescues. Officials warned residents to avoid traveling west of Ingram near the Guadalupe River.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said the state was providing resources to Hill Country communities dealing with the flooding.

“I urge Texans to heed guidance from state and local officials and monitor local forecasts to avoid driving into flooded areas,” the governor said in a statement.

The Guadalupe River was expected to crest to one of its highest peaks sometime Friday afternoon.

The Guadalupe River’s gauge at the unincorporated community of Hunt recorded a 22-foot rise in just about two hours, according to Bob Fogarty, meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Austin/San Antonio office. Fogarty said the gauge failed after recording a level of 29.5 feet.

