File photo: New York subway train approaching to the station More than 20 injured after subway train in New York City derails, crashes with another train (LeoPatrizi/Getty Images)

NEW YORK — Over 20 people were injured after a subway train derailed in Manhattan Thursday, officials say.

Metropolitan Transportation Authority officials said a subway train with 300 people crashed with a work train by West 96th Street in Manhattan around 3 p.m. Thursday, according to the New York Times. The crash caused the work train to derail.

Twenty-four people were injured, officials said. An internal police report obtained by the Times said at least eight people were taken to the hospital but their conditions are believed to not be serious.

The work train was switching tracks when it crashed with the passenger subway train, the report said, according to the newspaper. Four transit workers were on the work train at the time.

The crash caused major disruptions during the afternoon rush hour, The Associated Press reported. Metropolitan Transportation Authority officials said that the 1,2 and 3 lines were affected the most by the crash and had no service for most of the afternoon.

Metropolitan Transportation Authority officials confirmed that a derailment did happen. According to the AP, they did not confirm the cause.

Richard Davey, the president of New York City Transit, the M.T.A. division that operates the subway, said at a news conference that the work train had been vandalized in a way that many of its emergency brake cords were pulled. Davey said that most of the cords had been reset but one of them prevented the train from leaving the station when it was it.

“Thankfully, there were no serious injuries,” Davey said, according to the Times. “Obviously, two trains should not be bumping into one another. We’re going to get to the bottom of that.”

