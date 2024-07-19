Microsoft outage grounds flights, shuts down businesses globally

A massive computer outage has brought the world to a standstill.

It all involves an issue that is blocking access to Microsoft 365 apps and services, The Associated Press reported.

Microsoft posted a series of tweets explaining what the company is trying to do to correct the situation, writing, “We’re working on rerouting the impacted traffic to alternate systems to alleviate impact in a more expedient fashion.”

We're working on rerouting the impacted traffic to alternate systems to alleviate impact in a more expedient fashion. More info is posted in the admin center under MO821132 and on https://t.co/Htn4qQEnsp — Microsoft 365 Status (@MSFT365Status) July 19, 2024

We're continuing to reroute the affected traffic to healthy infrastructure. Further info can be found in the admin center under MO821132 and https://t.co/Yl4tSdeglK. — Microsoft 365 Status (@MSFT365Status) July 19, 2024

We still expect that users will continue to see gradual relief as we continue to mitigate the issue. The latest information on impacted and recovered services will be provided within the admin center under MO821132 and https://t.co/Mx6vPz0yjP — Microsoft 365 Status (@MSFT365Status) July 19, 2024





Multiple services are continuing to see improvements in availability as our mitigation actions progress. More details can be found within the admin center under MO821132 and on https://t.co/uSHwRmYdzx — Microsoft 365 Status (@MSFT365Status) July 19, 2024

The FAA said that United, American, Delta and Allegiant airlines are grounded, the AP reported.

The issue was caused by Crowdstrike, whose CEO George Kurtz said that it was a “defect found in a single content update for Windows hosts. Mac and Linux hosts are not impacted. This is not a security incident or cyber attack.”

CrowdStrike is actively working with customers impacted by a defect found in a single content update for Windows hosts. Mac and Linux hosts are not impacted. This is not a security incident or cyberattack. The issue has been identified, isolated and a fix has been deployed. We… — George Kurtz (@George_Kurtz) July 19, 2024









