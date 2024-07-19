Microsoft outage grounds flights, shuts down businesses globally

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

A massive computer outage has brought the world to a standstill.

It all involves an issue that is blocking access to Microsoft 365 apps and services, The Associated Press reported.

Microsoft posted a series of tweets explaining what the company is trying to do to correct the situation, writing, “We’re working on rerouting the impacted traffic to alternate systems to alleviate impact in a more expedient fashion.”


The FAA said that United, American, Delta and Allegiant airlines are grounded, the AP reported.

The issue was caused by Crowdstrike, whose CEO George Kurtz said that it was a “defect found in a single content update for Windows hosts. Mac and Linux hosts are not impacted. This is not a security incident or cyber attack.”



Check back for more on this developing story.


