Meet Petunia: World’s Ugliest Dog winner

A new “World’s Ugliest Dog” has been crowned.

Meet Petunia, a 2-year-old hairless English-French bulldog from Eugene, Oregon, who was named the 2025 winner, People magazine reported.

With the title comes a $5,000 prize and having her mug added to limited-edition cans of Mug Root Beer, the sponsor of the event, The New York Times reported.

It was held at the Sonoma County Fair in Santa Rosa, California, on Aug. 8.

The contest has been going on for almost 50 years and helps shine a light on pet adoption, reminding dog lovers that “pedigree does not define the pet,” the “Today” show and Times said.

Petunia’s story started in Las Vegas, where she was owned by a backyard breeder. She was rescued by Luvable Dog Rescue in Oregon, where she was spayed and had an elongated palate that was surgically corrected.

She is now owned by Shannon Nyman, the “Today” show reported.

Petunia beat out nine other contestants for the honor, inheriting the crown from Wild Thang, who won in 2024 and Scooter, who won in 2023.

