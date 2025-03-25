Man, two children found alive after Alaska plane crash

FILE PHOTO: A small plane similar to this one crashed in Alaska. Three people on board survived.

A small plane crashed on Alaska’s Kenai Peninsula after it was reported overdue. But amazingly, the three people on board survived.

The three on board - the pilot and two children - were all family members. They were taken to an area hospital to be evaluated. They had injuries that were not life-threatening.

One of the children was elementary aged while the other was a middle schooler, but their exact ages were not given.

The Piper PA-12 Super Cruiser they were flying in was supposed to land on Sunday but was late. State police believed the plane was in the area of Tustumena Lake and the Kenai Mountains near the community of Homer. The area is “notorious for its sudden dangerous winds.'

But a cellphone ping helped the authorities zero in on the site, with a civilian plane finding it on Monday.

The family was on a frozen body of water - a glacial field not in Tustumena Lake - with the plane’s wing apparently piercing the ice. The aircraft was partially submerged.

They were standing on the plane’s wing.

Officials did not initially say what caused the crash.

