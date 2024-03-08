Man pleads guilty to reduced charge in crash that killed actor Treat Williams

Treat Williams NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 21: Actor Treat Williams attends The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and Metrograph special screening of Hair with Treat Williams at Metrograph on September 21, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Lars Niki/Getty Images for The Academy Of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences) (Lars Niki/Getty Images for The Academy Of )

BENNINGTON, Vt. — The driver who was involved in a crash that killed “Everwood” actor Treat Williams last June in Dorset, Vermont, accepted a plea deal Friday.

Ryan Koss, 35, pleaded guilty to a lesser charge on Friday that would allow him to avoid prison time, WTEN reported.

Koss was given a one-year deferred sentence and will have his driving license revoked for a year, The Associated Press reported. He will also have to complete a community restorative justice program for the charge.

Koss was charged with causing a crash that killed Williams in June 2023 in Dorset, according to WTEN.

Koss and Williams reportedly knew each other, the AP reported.

“I’m here to apologize and take responsibility for this tragic accident,” Koss said in court, according to the AP.

Police said a driver cut off a motorcyclist, identified as Williams, WCAX-TV reported. Williams collided with an SUV and was thrown from his motorcycle, police told the television station.

Williams was airlifted to Albany Medical Center in Albany, New York, where he was pronounced dead, WPTZ-TV reported. The driver of the car was checked by medical personnel at the scene for minor injuries and was not transported to a hospital.

Williams played the lead on “Everwood” for four years, a show that helped launch the careers of Chris Pratt, Emily VanCamp and Gregory Smith, Deadline reported.

