Lil Tay, teen rapper, social media influencer, dead at 14

Lil Tay, a Canadian internet rapper and social media influencer, has died, her family and management company said on Wednesday. She was 14.

The family of the teen, whose real name was Claire Hope, announced her death in an Instagram post.

“It is with a heavy heart that we share the devastating news of our beloved Claire’s sudden and tragic passing,” the statement said. “We have no words to express the unbearable loss and indescribable pain. This outcome was entirely unexpected, and has left us all in shock,” the Instagram statement continued. “Her brother’s passing adds an even more unimaginable depth to our grief.”

Hope, who has not posted to Instagram since she was a 9-year-old in 2018, has 3.3 million followers on the social media site, Variety reported.

Hope gained fame on the internet in 2018 for her Instagram photos about designer clothes and luxury cars, according to the Los Angeles Times. In a March 2018 video, she claimed that the toilet and bathtub in her bathtub each “cost more than your rent,” the newspaper reported.

Her expletive-filled videos depicted a lavish hip-hop lifestyle, Variety reported. In one video she bragged about buying a $200,000 sports car, even though she did not have a driver’s license. In another, she told viewers, “I run L.A.”

Two of the teen’s YouTube videos -- one touring Jake Paul’s home, and one about her feud with rapper Danielle “Bhad Bhabie” Bregoli -- has more than 4 million views, the Times reported.

Her videos also caught Snoop Dogg’s eye, but the rapper was not a fan.

“She need to be in school learning how to be a little girl not a dumb (expletive) grown person,” he captioned a video of the internet star, according to the Times.

According to the family’s statement, Hope’s brother also has died, Billboard reported.

“Her brother’s passing adds an even more unimaginable depth to our grief,” it continues, not mentioning his name. “During this time of immense sorrow, we kindly ask for privacy as we grieve this overwhelming loss, as the circumstances surrounding Claire and her brother’s passing are still under investigation.”

