At least 7 dead, 11 hurt when UPS plane crashes, explodes at Louisville airport

Fire and smoke marks where a UPS cargo plane crashed near Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport on Tuesday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A UPS cargo plane crashed and exploded on the runway during takeoff on Tuesday at the company’s global aviation hub in Louisville, Kentucky, killing at least seven people and injuring 11, authorities said.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said some of the 11 people hurt had “very significant” injuries.

“Anybody who has seen the images, the video, knows how violent this crash is,” he said.

Beshear said it was unclear if any of the plane’s crew members were killed. However, Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg said the three crew members are assumed dead and four of the people confirmed dead were not on the plane.

A UPS plane crashed shortly after takeoff from an airport in Louisville, Kentucky, causing a large fire that created a massive plume of smoke into the sky.



Updates: https://t.co/ObLQc9tKK1 pic.twitter.com/0I86ZMO1de — Courier Journal (@courierjournal) November 5, 2025

It was the deadliest plane crash since UPS Airlines was formed in 1988. The airline has had two previous plane crashes, with each resulting in two fatalities.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the aircraft crashed at about 5:15 p.m. ET as it was taking off from UPS Worldport at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport. The plane’s destination was Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu.

Because of the long trip, the plane was carrying 38,000 gallons of fuel. The aircraft exploded in a fireball, and the blaze spread to nearby facilities. That included the Kentucky Petroleum Recycling plant, which took a direct hit, officials said. The Grade A Auto Parts store was also affected, Beshear said.

The employees who are unaccounted for work for the auto parts store.

Video taken at the scene showed flames on the plane’s left wing and a trail of smoke. The plane had lifted slightly off the ground before crashing and exploding.

The fires from the crash were extinguished by 11 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

Beshear said the number of fatalities and people injured could rise. He added that there were three crew members aboard the McDonnell Douglas MD-11 built in 1991.

“We have virtually every single fire, police and emergency response group responding right now to what you’re seeing,” the governor told reporters. “I can confirm that there were no specifically hazardous cargo on board of the plane that would create an environmental issue for those around this site, but the impact and where it impacted could create those types of situations.”

Louisville Fire Chief Brian O’Neill said that by 10:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, the fire was largely contained.

“This will be an ongoing active scene for the next several days,” LMPD Chief Paul Humphrey said. “We don’t know how long it’s going to take to render that scene safe.

UPS Worldport halted operations while an investigation is taking place.

In a statement, UPS officials said the company was “terribly saddened by the accident tonight in Louisville.”

“Our heartfelt thoughts are with everyone involved. UPS is committed to the safety of our employees, our customers and the communities we serve,” the statement said. “This is particularly true in Louisville, home to our airline and thousands of UPSers.”

The Worldport facility is the primary hub for UPS. Approximately 300 flights arrive and depart at the facility every day.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will lead the investigation.

