Jeremy Clarkson, British television host, has ‘aggressive’ prostate cancer

The British TV personality and host revealed he was battling an "aggressive" form of cancer.

British television personality Jeremy Clarkson, the former host of the BBC show “Top Gear,” revealed that he is battling an “aggressive” form of prostate cancer.

[ Read more trending news ]

Clarkson, 66, made the announcement on the latest episodes of his documentary series, “Clarkson’s Farm,” The New York Times reported.

While he originally did not specify what type of cancer he had, Clarkson said during the final episode of Season 5 of “Clarkson’s Farm” that 10% of his prostate “was dead.”

Jeremy Clarkson has been diagnosed with aggressive prostate cancer during the final two episodes of Clarkson’s Farm.💔



Heartbreaking news. The disease was caught early and he has since undergone surgery.



Jeremy has left us with the words -



"If this is all successful, I'll… pic.twitter.com/I5Z2nGw2io — ClarksonsFarm (@ClarksonsFarm1) June 17, 2026

“I had a biopsy done the other week and it’s cancer, and it’s aggressive, but it’s really early,” Clarkson told series regulars Kaleb Cooper and Charlie Ireland during episode seven, according to the Times.

The men were discussing Clarkson’s harvesting schedule in the Prime Video series when he mentioned his condition, Deadline reported.

“No, you haven’t. Where?” Cooper asks.

“Where it is is of no concern of anybody,” Clarkson answers. “I’ve known since May.”

Clarkson said that he had “disappeared off the other week,” to go to the doctor and “had a biopsy,” according to Deadline.

The show later showed Clarkson in a hospital bed, from where he said “Clarkson’s Farm” Season 5 started “with me in a hospital bed and we are at the end of Season 5 and I’m back in a hospital bed,” Variety reported.

He noted that some of his treatment had gone awry, adding that if his next round was successful, “I’ll see you for Season 6.”

“If it isn’t, I won’t,” he added.

“Clarkson’s Farm” presents the challenges Clarkson has running Diddly Squat Farm in Oxfordshire, The Associated Press reported.

Before that, Clarkson became famous as the combative host of the BBC car show, “Top Gear,” according to the news organization. He underwent a heart procedure two years ago.

©2026 Cox Media Group