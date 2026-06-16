Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo are splitting up after a decade of marriage.

Three-time Grammy Award winner Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo have ended their marriage after a decade.

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The country singer-rapper, 41, filed for divorce in Williamson County, Tennessee, on May 18, People reported, citing court records.

Jelly Roll, whose legal name is Jason DeFord, filed the petition against Bunnie Xo, 46, whose legal name is Alyssa Andrea Carter DeFord, according to Rolling Stone.

Jelly Roll is originally from the Nashville neighborhood of Antioch, the magazine reported.

TMZ was the first outlet to report the news of the couple’s split.

Jelly Roll Files for Divorce from Bunnie Xo After More Than 10 Years of Marriage https://t.co/oOLR5iq5ei — People (@people) June 16, 2026

Jelly Roll married Bunnie Xo in Las Vegas during the summer of 2016, Rolling Stone reported.

They met in 2015 in Las Vegas at one of the singer’s concerts at the Country Saloon, according to People.

Representatives for the couple have not responded to requests for comment.

The divorce came as a surprise. As recently as February, Jelly Roll thanked Bunnie Xo after winning a Grammy Award for Best Contemporary Country Album for “Beautifully Broken,” People reported.

“I want to thank my beautiful wife,” Jelly Roll said after accepting the award. “I would have never changed my life without you. I would have ended up dead or in jail. I would have killed myself if it wasn’t for you and Jesus. I thank you for that.”

Bunnie Xo had also praised her spouse in her 2026 memoir, "Stripped Down: Unfiltered and Unapologetic." In the book, she wrote about how they each supported their difficult pasts, Rolling Stone reported.

“When you are with somebody for a long time, you are going to have to love them at their lowest. And I truly believe that true love is not about so much as accepting things that you shouldn’t, but I do think that everybody deserves a second chance,” Bunnie Xo told People. “Loving somebody at their lowest is one of the most beautiful things you can do, especially if they bloom and they blossom like my husband has.”

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