Jamie Lee Curtis, Lindsay Lohan have ‘Freaky Friday’ reunion

The two actresses famously switched places in the 2003 movie, "Freaky Friday."

Reunited: File photo. Jamie Lee Curtis, left, and Lindsay Lohan enjoyed the premiere of "Freaky Friday" in 2003. A sequel could be in the works. (Carlo Allegri/Getty Images)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan got together for a mini “Freaky Friday” reunion, 20 years after they famously switched places in the film.

Curtis, 64, posted a photo of herself and Lohan, 37, on her Instagram account -- on Friday, of course -- with a caption that teased a possible sequel in the “near future,” People reported.

“Too late. YOU GREW UP and SO BEAUTIFULLY!” wrote Curtis, who earned her first Academy Award earlier this year as best supporting actress in “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” “Well, it’s Friday, and the strike is over so hopefully, we can switch places again in the near future!”

Curtis told Entertainment Weekly in July that a sequel to the 2003 Disney comedy remake was “for sure” in the works, but had been delayed due to the writers’ and actors’ strikes.

With both of those labor disputes settled, the path is clear for a sequel.

The 2003 film is a remake of the 1976 movie from Disney, which starred Jodie Foster in the role that Lohan would play and Barbara Harris in the role played by Curtis, CNN reported. It was based on the 1972 novel, “Freaky Friday,” by Mary Rodgers.

‘Mean Girls’ reboot: Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Seyfried return for Walmart Black Friday ad

In a joint interview with The New York Times in May 2023, Lohan confirmed that she and Curtis are both open to the possibility of doing a sequel.

“Jamie and I are both open to that, so we’re leaving it in the hands that be,” Lohan told the newspaper. “We would only make something that people would absolutely adore.”

