‘It’s not us. It’s you’: Miami Beach trying to break up with spring break

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. — One of the most popular spring break destinations has launched a breakup campaign to get a handle on the crowds in hopes of preventing violence and other chaos.

Officials in Miami Beach, Florida, are implementing security measures for the month which will consist of parking restrictions for visitors and other closure methods, according to The Associated Press. The city is also alerting visitors that they may be subject to bag searches at the beach. Curfews could be enforced, along with early beach closures and DUI checkpoints. Those involved in any violence or in possession of drugs may be arrested.

This was announced in a campaign where Miami Beach is breaking up with spring break, according to The New York Times. The city, nicknamed the “Sun and Fun Capital of the World,” posted information about its expectations for visitors on social media. That includes a video ad that starts with “This isn’t working anymore. And it’s not us. it’s you.”

“Our idea of a good time is relaxing on the beach, hitting up the spa or checking out a new restaurant,” people say in the video ad, according to the Times. “You just want to get drunk in public and ignore laws.”

Over the last few years, the crowds have become an issue even though there are police officers in place. This time, the city is planning ahead of time to possibly prevent any issues so that visitors and residents can be safe during spring break, the AP reported.

The campaign was announced at a news conference last Thursday, according to the Miami Herald, per the Times.

“The status quo and what we’ve seen in the last few years is just not acceptable, not tolerable,” Miami Beach Mayor Steven Meiner said at the news conference, according to the AP.

“Come here, enjoy, but don’t come here looking for trouble,” Meiner said, according to the Herald. “We’ve had enough.”

“It will be difficult to get here to our city, and once you get here, the expectation will be that you play by the rules,” Miami Beach police Chief Wayne Jones said.

“Florida is a very welcoming state. We welcome people to come and have a good time. What we don’t welcome is criminal activity. What we don’t welcome is mayhem and people who want to wreak havoc on our communities,” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said at the news conference, according to the AP.

Earlier in the week, DeSantis said that about 45 Florida law enforcement officers would be sent to Miami Beach to assist the police there, the AP reported.

